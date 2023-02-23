Multiple injuries reported after bus overturns on I-85

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says there are multiple injuries after a bus overturned late Thursday morning on Interstate 85.

The incident closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near McKenney (mile marker 43).

@DinwiddieInfo- All southbound lanes of I-85 are closed near McKenney SR-40 (mile marker 43) due to a crash.



Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 48. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/COIDvBRoia — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) February 23, 2023

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use alternate routes.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.

