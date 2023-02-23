Multiple injuries reported after bus overturns on I-85
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says there are multiple injuries after a bus overturned late Thursday morning on Interstate 85.
The incident closed all southbound lanes of I-85 near McKenney (mile marker 43).
The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use alternate routes.
NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.
