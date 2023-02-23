Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden pledges continued aid for Ukraine on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday is the one year anniversary of the Russian army launching its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden was on the ground during the week in Ukraine and Poland. Biden said U.S. support for Ukraine will not waver.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition,” the president said during a speech in Warsaw.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik said Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine is a strong symbolic show of support for people who have suffered.

“Having to wake up to air raid sirens, knowing that they could be killed in their beds,” Rudik said. “People not having energy and electricity and running water.”

During the trip, Biden announced additional aid to Ukraine including artillery ammunition, anti-armor and air surveillance radars.

“This is great because we will not face the enemy empty handed,” Rudik said.

But some Republicans say there should be a limit to aid. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not want to write Ukraine a blank check.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said America needs to help, but they can’t be the only NATO country that does.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine has forced both us Americans and our friends in Europe to take a long, hard look at our countries commitments to military spending and self-defense.”

Biden has not signed off on providing requested fighter jets to combat Russian air raids. Rudik said sometimes the country feels helpless against them.

“You have to go to the basement, or under the stairs because there are a couple of missiles going somewhere to kill somebody, and maybe you and your loved ones,” Rudik said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
Sen. Jennifer McClellan delivers speech after 4th District primary win
News to Know: McClellan makes history; student loan repayments resume; deadly fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
3 dead after shooting, stabbing inside Albuquerque home
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
North Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine