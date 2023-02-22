Woman at car dealership steps up quickly to help disabled veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Michael Dorman is a disabled veteran who relies on his truck.

He was struck by lightning in 1975 while on Guard duty. He has a lot of appointments at the VA, so it’s extremely important for him to have his transportation.

Recently, though, he ran into some issues with his vehicle and had trouble getting an appointment.

That’s when he called Whitten Brothers on Midlothian Turnpike and talked to Geneva Bowles.

She could sense that Dorman needed his truck fixed sooner rather than later and immediately took charge.

