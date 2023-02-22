Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and warm with record warmth tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The February warmth continues with record high temperatures tomorrow. From record warmth to cold and wet on Saturday!

Today: Mostly cloudy with an isolated light rain shower possible in the morning. Rain amounts, if anything will be only a couple hundredths of an inch. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Record-breaking high temperatures likely Tomorrow!

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm, June-like temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Morning Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. Record: 75° set in 2017. All time Richmond February high temperature record is 83°, and we could tie or exceed that reading.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. Temperatures drop during the day into the 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with scattered rain showers. A chance that rain could start as a mix or snow. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for an isolated shower towards evening. Light rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60 (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

