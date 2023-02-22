VCU Police crackdown on dangerous driving around campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Main Street near Virginia Commonwealth University, Lt. Edgar Greer runs LiDAR, trying to catch speeders barreling toward campus.

Police say about 90% of the roads around VCU have a speed limit of 25 miles an hour.

“It’s breaking habits and that’s what we’re out here to do, break habits of what people are doing and so where someone may have been spewing previously, now we’re trying to get that message out,” said Lt. Edgar Greer, VCU Police Dept.

Within a few minutes during a ride along with NBC12 police had their first speeder clocked at 41 miles per hour. Shortly after that, police found another driver over the limit, again at 41 miles per hour.

“It could be extremely dangerous. One of the things you have to look at too is that we have a lot of college age students who are walking to class, from class, staff and visitors,” said Lt. Greer.

Closer to the heart of campus at Harrison and Grace, police nabbed a driver for disregarding a “no left turn” sign. While some of these infractions can seem minor, police say all it takes is one.

“When he turned around I was right there like in front of the car,” said Charity Bynum, a VCU student.

VCU student Charity Bynum had a close call of her own recently. almost becoming the latest statistic.

“Yeah it was very scary,” said Bynum.

Police say the number of issues between those walking and driving have increased. Last academic year, VCU says it dealt with 33 driver versus pedestrian crashes. The year before that number stood at 17.

The same holds true for cyclists. Police say nine were hit last year and seven the year prior.

“Cars go very fast and they have no remorse and it’s like kind of scary because we’re just trying to get to our next destination,” said Makayla Mitchell, a VCU student.

Police also spent time at University Student Commons to make sure students know not to be distracted while walking around campus.

