‘Teamwork makes the dreamwork’: Dog rescued from drain in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dog that was found stuck in a Richmond drain on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department posted on social media that a crew helped police at the corner of Devonshire Road and Prince George Road after a passerby reported they heard a dog barking in the storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

RACC said on Facebook that “Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.