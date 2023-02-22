Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Teamwork makes the dreamwork’: Dog rescued from drain in Richmond

The Richmond Fire Department says a crew helped police at the corner of Devonshire Road and...
The Richmond Fire Department says a crew helped police at the corner of Devonshire Road and Prince George Road after a passerby reported they heard a dog barking in the storm drain.(Photos: Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dog that was found stuck in a Richmond drain on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department posted on social media that a crew helped police at the corner of Devonshire Road and Prince George Road after a passerby reported they heard a dog barking in the storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

RACC said on Facebook that “Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’

Latest News

Metro Richmond Zoo reached out to Dr. Amy Gifford-Gara at BluePearl in Richmond to perform the...
Cheetah ‘a perfect patient’ during surgery at Metro Richmond Zoo
Metro Richmond Zoo performs leg surgery on a cheetah.
Richmond zoo performs surgery on cheetah
On Main Street near Virginia Commonwealth University, Lt. Edgar Greer runs LiDAR, trying to...
VCU Police crack down on dangerous driving around campus
The community is remembering Thomas Orlando Rainey III, who died Thursday, Feb. 16.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie