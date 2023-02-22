Your Money with Carlson Financial
Son of a Tuskegee Airman shares history with Louisa County Middle School students

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is celebrating Black History Month with the help of a special guest.

Howard Baugh is a retired United Airlines captain, as well as a Vietnam veteran. His father was an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the U.S. military.

“We want to inspire youth to be all that they can be,” Baugh said. “We don’t want the legacy and the history of these brave men and women to get lost.”

Baugh travels around the U.S. now, spreading the memory of his father, but his trips to the Commonwealth are extra special.

“I’ve lived here 13 years now, snd of the 996 pilots that were trained by the Tuskegee Airmen, 38 were from Virginia,” he said.

Lisa Chen first connected Baugh to Louisa County Middle School around five years ago. Now, his visits are a tradition.

“Every presentation that he has given to all of our students has just been absolutely amazing and breathtaking. He just leaves our students with just such kernels of wisdom,” Chen said.

The timing of his presentation this year is intentional.

“Most of the Black history, especially when I was talking about the Tuskegee Airmen, was not recorded. That’s why we have Black History Month. The Tuskegee Airmen have personnel that are doing research, always trying to get more and more information, to get it out there to the public,” Baugh said.

Baugh is leaving his impact on Louisa County students and staff.

“As I was entering into the program and students were exiting out earlier today, they were talking about how inspiring he is to listen to. It’s just amazing and to inspire our students, that’s what we want to do every day,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

“I am hoping that I inspire somebody to just take it to the next level, to be all that they can be,” Baugh said.

