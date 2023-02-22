Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
Riders left swinging on state fair ride in high winds
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment