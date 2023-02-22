News to Know: Mcclellan makes history, Student loan repayments resume, Deadly fire in Chesterfield

Senator Mcclellan Makes History

McClellan, currently a state senator, will fill the seat held by the late Donald McEachin, who died in November.

The fourth district made history by voting the first black woman into congress.

Democrat Senator Jennifer Mcclellan defeated Republican Senator Leon Benjamin in the 4th district special election.

This election comes after the untimely death of three-time Congressman Donald McEachin after winning reelection last year.

Mcclellan says she is honored, humbled and ready to take her 18 years of leadership in the General Assembly to Washington D.C.

Student Loan Repayments To Resume This Year

The pause on student loan repayments that began under former President Donald Trump is set to end following the ending of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Millions of former students will have to resume or begin to repay student loans as soon as August.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is still undergoing legal challenges.

Changes Coming to Medicaid

Doctors are urging families who use Medicaid to update their information ahead on post-pandemic changes to the government-funded program.

Applicants will now need to renew coverage each year following a continuous enrollment period due to the pandemic.

Starting April 1st, families will need to reapply if they want to stay covered.

Deadly fire in Chesterfield

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received a call about the blaze along Beaver Bridge Road, which is near the Winterpock area.

A woman is dead following a house fire in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Fire and Ems arrived at Beaver Ridge Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning to find a home engulfed in flames.

Upon entering the home, they found a woman dead and a man who survived but needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

Youngkin Orders review of AP African American Studies Course

Governor Youngkin is ordering a review of the College Board’s AP African American studies course in an effort to honor an executive order passed on his first day of office to ban any “inherently divisive content, including critical race theory.”

Florida has already removed the elective course and three other states including Arkansas, Mississippi and North Dakota are also reviewing the course to see if it conflicts with any state policies regarding the teaching of race.

Currently, the College Board has removed several black writers and speakers from the course.

Mostly Cloudy and Warm

Today will mostly be cloudy with a 20% chance of in the morning. Highs in the mid-60s.

