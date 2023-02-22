McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to NBC News projections, Democrat Jennifer McClellan will win the 4th District U.S. House seat, defeating Leon Benjamin in a special election.

McClellan, currently a state senator, will fill the seat held by the late Donald McEachin, who died in November.

McEachin was a three-time congressman and had won re-election last year.

McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia.

“Your vote is your power, and I hope you vote for me. I’m ready to take my 18 years of servant leadership to Washington and solve problems and help more people,” McClellan said earlier Tuesday.

Election officials said Tuesday that voter turnout was slow, but steady throughout the 4th District, which spans from the Richmond area down to the North Carolina border.

The Department of Elections said that more than 41,000 people took part in early voting.

