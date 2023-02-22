Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election

Jennifer McClellan will win the 4th District U.S. House seat, defeating Leon Benjamin in a...
Jennifer McClellan will win the 4th District U.S. House seat, defeating Leon Benjamin in a special election.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to NBC News projections, Democrat Jennifer McClellan will win the 4th District U.S. House seat, defeating Leon Benjamin in a special election.

McClellan, currently a state senator, will fill the seat held by the late Donald McEachin, who died in November

McEachin was a three-time congressman and had won re-election last year.

> Full election results

McClellan makes history as the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia.

“Your vote is your power, and I hope you vote for me. I’m ready to take my 18 years of servant leadership to Washington and solve problems and help more people,” McClellan said earlier Tuesday.

Election officials said Tuesday that voter turnout was slow, but steady throughout the 4th District, which spans from the Richmond area down to the North Carolina border.

The Department of Elections said that more than 41,000 people took part in early voting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

It’s a final push for votes, in a February special election, to elect the next lawmaker in...
Voter turnout slow but steady in Virginia’s 4th District special election
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Virginia State Capitol
State lawmakers begin final week of General Assembly session
Republican Leon Benjamin and Democratic State Sen. Jennifer McClellan are vying for a seat in...
League of Women Voters offers reminders ahead of 4th District special election