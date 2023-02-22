Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Lawmakers explore TikTok ban over privacy concerns

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - TikTok is one of the most popular apps and social media outlets in the world. Globally, in 2022, it topped the download charts with nearly 700 million new users.

In the U.S. lawmakers want to ban you from using it. There are now several bills in Congress aiming to ban TikTok in the U.S. This because of the accusation that while you’re watching people get ready, or dance, the Chinese government may eventually get access to your private information.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) said, “I don’t think it matters what laws we pass to regulate TikTok, I don’t think they’ll follow them. So that’s what gets us to where we are are now, which is as it relates to this social media company, I think we just have to ban ‘em.”

Hawley recently introduced a bill to outright ban the app in the United States.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he’s aiming at a larger bill that addresses how the Chinese government may access U.S. user data. Warner said of TikTok, “I think a full and complete ban needs to be on the table.”

TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, recently offered to allow an independent third-party to come in and monitor what it’s collecting from U.S.-based users.

However, that doesn’t appear to be enough to ease concerns from U.S. lawmakers, or the Department of Justice. During a recent trip to London, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said if the Chinese government demands user data from TikTok, then TikTok is federally required to turn it over.

Monaco said, “I don’t use TikTok and I would not advise anybody to do so.”

Jennifer Huddleston, from the libertarian Cato Institute, acknowledged there are concerns with TikTok but questioned lawmaker attempts to ban the app.

Huddleston said, “When looking at these bans I think we need to take a step back and look at the potential First Amendment concerns that arise from a complete TikTok ban. As well as have we seen sufficient evidence to support the national security allegations.”

TikTok spokesperson, Brooke Oberwetter, said in a statement, “We hope that Congress will explore solutions to their concerns about TikTok that won’t have the effect of censoring the voices of millions of Americans. The swiftest and most thorough way to address national security concerns is for CFIUS to adopt the proposed agreement that we worked with them on for nearly two years. That plan includes layers of government and independent oversight to ensure that there are no backdoors into TikTok that could be used to access data or manipulate the platform. These measures go beyond what any peer company is doing today on security.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine
The Henrico County Police Department says a juvenile faces several petitions after bringing a...
Henrico police: Teen found with gun at school
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
Households would have to make less than 120% of the area’s median income to qualify.
Henrico working to help eligible employees buy their first home
This image provided by NASA and the European Space Agency shows images of six candidate massive...
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn