Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man arrested in relation to fatal fire in Chesterfield
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’

Latest News

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee