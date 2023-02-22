Henrico working to help eligible employees buy their first home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Talks are underway to cover Henrico employee’s down payments and closing costs for a new home.

The reasons are to help recruit and retain staff while also making affordable housing accessible.

“It’s important to help our employees live in the county they work in,” Henrico County Director of Community Revitalization Eric Leabough said.

Leabough says there would be strings attached.

Households would have to make less than 120% of the area’s median income.

Employees must also have worked 12 months for the county to be eligible to apply for forgivable loans of up to $20,000. These employees must live in the county for five years to pay it off as well.

Leabough says this could certainly open the door to homeownership for many Henrico County Public School teachers, Henrico County government employees, and Henrico first responders.

“We saw that there was a gap between what our salaries were for those entry-level positions and what it would take to enter the homeownership market. Then, for those folks who are renting, we notice that they are pretty much not able to afford a down payment or closing cost of what it would take to buy a home,” Leabough said.

Leabough says Henrico County officials first discussed the program back in December.

Henrico Board Vice-Chairman Tyrone Nelson says that around 30 housing units a part of the Arcadia Development would be slated to sell for around $200,000 and could be eligible for this homeownership program.

As many localities compete to hire qualified workers, Leabough says this initiative could set Henrico County apart.

“They want to attract the best talent and retain the best talent, so we’re sort of taking the lead, and creating a program that could set the stage for other localities and other employers in this region,” Leabough said.

Leabough says the county is still finalizing the details. He says the county is currently searching for a nonprofit group to handle the program.

The program has been added to the county’s 2023-24 fiscal budget proposal with the price tag of $2 million.

Henrico Board of Supervisors could approve the program this spring, but Leabough says it could take up to another year or so until employees received the assistance.

