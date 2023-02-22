Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico residents will receive recycling rolling carts

Neighbors won’t have to lug bins of recyclables to the curb much longer.
90,000 homes will receive 95-gallon recycling carts at zero cost come spring.
By Macy Moors
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is wasting no time in its recycling efforts.

Henrico neighbors won’t have to lug bins of recyclables to the curb much longer.

The county and the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) are going to give residents a rolling cart.

“This is a long time coming, so we’re super excited about today’s announcement,” Central Virginia Waste Management Authority Executive Director Kim Hynes said.

90,000 homes will receive 95-gallon recycling carts at zero cost come spring.

“They will reduce waste sent to landfills, litter on our streets and green spaces,” Henrico Board of Supervisor Chairman Frank Thornton said.

This announcement comes as Chesterfield County prepares to end its contract with the CVWMA.

Chesterfield residents will have to find a private company by July 1, but not so in Henrico County, where the county’s partnership is only getting stronger.

The $5.7 million cost of the carts is being funded in part by a $1.4 million grant from the nonprofit The Recycling Partnership. Henrico is providing $4.3 million.

“We would certainly love to have our regional partners to contribute to this program moving forward,” Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina said.

Hynes says this region recycles 60% of waste that’s generated. “We see that recycling has become more mainstream. People want it in their communities, to help better their communities.”

Hynes says these carts will boost curbside recycling even more.

“Those who maybe weren’t recycling as much as they could because of the small bins, can now recycle four times the amount,” Hynes said.

The carts will be delivered to homes over a six-week period that begins May 15.

“We want people to embrace the cart when they get it. We are only as good as materials that go in the can,” Hynes said.

Henrico residents will have to use the cart for curbside recycling once they get one starting July 1.

Any recyclable not in the cart will not be collected.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

Geneva Bowles is this week's Acts of Kindness recipient.
Woman at car dealership steps up quickly to help disabled veteran
Jennifer McClellan will win the 4th District U.S. House seat, defeating Leon Benjamin in a...
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual
Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual
Voter turnout slow but steady in Virginia’s 4th District special election
Voter turnout slow but steady in Virginia’s 4th District special election