Henrico residents will receive recycling rolling carts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is wasting no time in its recycling efforts.

Henrico neighbors won’t have to lug bins of recyclables to the curb much longer.

The county and the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) are going to give residents a rolling cart.

“This is a long time coming, so we’re super excited about today’s announcement,” Central Virginia Waste Management Authority Executive Director Kim Hynes said.

90,000 homes will receive 95-gallon recycling carts at zero cost come spring.

“They will reduce waste sent to landfills, litter on our streets and green spaces,” Henrico Board of Supervisor Chairman Frank Thornton said.

This announcement comes as Chesterfield County prepares to end its contract with the CVWMA.

Chesterfield residents will have to find a private company by July 1, but not so in Henrico County, where the county’s partnership is only getting stronger.

The $5.7 million cost of the carts is being funded in part by a $1.4 million grant from the nonprofit The Recycling Partnership. Henrico is providing $4.3 million.

“We would certainly love to have our regional partners to contribute to this program moving forward,” Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina said.

Hynes says this region recycles 60% of waste that’s generated. “We see that recycling has become more mainstream. People want it in their communities, to help better their communities.”

Hynes says these carts will boost curbside recycling even more.

“Those who maybe weren’t recycling as much as they could because of the small bins, can now recycle four times the amount,” Hynes said.

The carts will be delivered to homes over a six-week period that begins May 15.

“We want people to embrace the cart when they get it. We are only as good as materials that go in the can,” Hynes said.

Henrico residents will have to use the cart for curbside recycling once they get one starting July 1.

Any recyclable not in the cart will not be collected.

