Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’

Latest News

Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after medical emergency at school; parents seek answers
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump: East Palestine train derailment response a ‘betrayal’
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site