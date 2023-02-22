Cheetah ‘a perfect patient’ during surgery at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Metro Richmond Zoo says a vet team recently performed a successful leg surgery on Bo, a 9-year-old male cheetah.

“The zoo’s vet team took X-rays and discovered he had a calcaneal fracture in the heel bone from an unknown injury,” the zoo said on its website. “Our team decided he needed orthopedic surgery to aid his recovery.”

The zoo reached out to Dr. Amy Gifford-Gara at BluePearl in Richmond to perform the procedure and also enlisted the help of Amy Hatcher and Tori Lane, a vet tech and surgery assistant.

“Gifford-Gara created an incision in Bo’s leg and cleaned out bone fragments and scar tissue,” the zoo said. “She placed two metal plates and screwed them into the bone. The plates hold the broken bone together and help Bo heal quickly.”

Bo was transported back to the zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Center following the surgery.

The zoo says Bo was “a perfect patient.”

“He is recovering well from surgery and is enjoying life back with Bear, his brother-like, cheetah companion,” the zoo said.

