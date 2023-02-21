Voter turnout slow but steady in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional Special Election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a final push for votes, in a February special election, to elect the next lawmaker in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

“Your vote is your power and I hope you vote for me. I’m ready to take my 18 years of servant leadership to Washington and solve problems and help more people,” said Jennifer McClellan, (D) Candidate for VA-04.

State Senator Jennifer McClellan is running as the democrat candidate. Small business owner and pastor Leon Benjamin is running as the republican candidate.

Both candidates made their pitch about why they should get the job in congress.

“I will fight for the common person, the average person who just wants to be left alone and to build their dreams, to protect their families,” said Leon Benjamin , (R) Candidate for VA-04.

At Forest Hill Presbyterian Church on Richmond’s southside, poll workers say turn out for the in-person vote is slow but steady.

Overall, turnout is still low across the fourth congressional district which spans down to the North Carolina boarder. The state department of elections said 41,682 took part in early voting.

Meanwhile, on the city’s northside, Ginter Park Presbyterian Church there was a steady stream of people coming in to vote Tuesday afternoon.

Voters NBC12 spoke say a number of issues are on their minds.

“We’re just here to support and hope that we have a good outcome and see what we want to see happen in our city,” said Ann Fischetti, a Richmond voter.

Those issues include the economy and women’s reproductive rights.

“I feel that women are still not being given the respect that they deserve,” said Stephen Elliott, a Richmond voter.

Other issues include how to bring the cost of living down.

“We need help in the city and the people can come out and vote and we can get things done and moving. We need help with everything, housing, affordable living,” said Janie Trent, a Richmond voter.

Polls remain open until 7 PM.

