Tuesday Forecast: Warm and Windy with no chilly weather until Saturday

Record high likely on Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The February warmth continues with record high temperatures expected on Thursday. Much cooler for one day on Saturday

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. WSW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-35mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Record-breaking high temperatures likely Thursday. Forecast high temperatures are in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm, June-like temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. Record: 75°set in 2017.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. Temperatures drop during the day into the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers. Slight chance that rain could start as a mix or snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. A Morning shower is possible. Rain chance: 30%

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

