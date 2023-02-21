Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual

Flowering plants are seen throughout Central Virginia this month.
Flowering plants are seen throughout Central Virginia this month.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of people were out enjoying the nice weather on Tuesday, but doctors warn it may not be so nice for some people.

“It probably started about two or three weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in people having more allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Maulin Desai with Patient First.

Allergy season is hitting earlier than usual. All of the warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring, meaning you’re suffering earlier.

> Record high temperatures expected on Thursday

Allergens are basically are basically your body reacting to a chemical release by the natural flora and your body responding to that chemical, and your body makes histamine reactions, and that’s how your body gets those symptoms,” Desai explained.

Doctors say an earlier allergy season is creating some concern from a medical standpoint because this is the time when other viruses like flu and COVID typically spread. Those illnesses can have overlapping symptoms with allergies.

“Allergies typically give you the itchy watery eyes. You’re not going to see that typically with a virus or a cold or a respiratory infection. Allergies won’t give you symptoms of fever, they won’t give you symptoms of body aches,” Desai said.

Still, there are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms, like not going outside when pollen counts are high.

“If you do go outdoors, go after it rains. The rain typically washes down a lot of the allergens. Try to keep the windows closed. Ensure you’re changing the air filters in the homes - any way to decrease the amount of exposure,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

(FILE)
Norovirus cases increasing nationwide
The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like...
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease
Optima of Virginia and Bon Secours are now in talks to ensure patients don’t lose access to...
Optima and Bon Secours continue talks on access to affordable healthcare
UVA Health
UVA Health: Menstrual symptoms hurt workplace productivity for many women