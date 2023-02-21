Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond school board discusses adding school days to combat learning loss

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A number of things were discussed at Monday night’s Richmond School Board meeting including a pilot program to add more school days to the calendar year for some schools.

It’s called RPS200 and would send students back to class 20 days earlier to combat learning loss brought on by the pandemic.

12 schools applied to the pilot program, four were selected, and now three still remain as strong candidates for where RPS20 could be tested.

”Each of these schools has a significant student population that currently is not performing at proficiency levels. So we really want to get all of them to that proficiency level and above,” Superintendent Jason Kamras, said.

Kamras is looking to get a majority of support from staff and families at those schools via a survey before moving forward.

He said Fairfield Court Elementary had a 96 percent approval rate from staff, Overby Sheppard is 60 percent, and Cardinal is 70 percent.

He said now they’re just waiting to hear from families.

“We have done consensus so far of 90 parents and out of our 90 parents only three have said they do not support,” Angela Wright, principal of Fairfield Court Elementary, told the board.

It would be up to each school to how the additional instructional time is used.

Teachers and staff would be moved to an 11-month contract and also receive a bonus for participating in the program.

“It’s funded by the American Rescue Plan, this is exactly what those funds were intended to catalyze, the kinds of changes that are needed to help students make up for any unfinished learning as a result of the pandemic,” Kamras said.

Educators Monday night said it’s more about making sure students are prepared.

“One of our teachers said Ms.Wright this is not even about the money, it’s about what’s doing best for our kids, and what’s best for our kids is giving them more and leveling up,” Wright said. “What’s best for our kids at Fairfield Court is going the extra mile.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

