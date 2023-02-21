Richmond police investigate two deadly shootings in same day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

This was the second deadly shooting of the day in Richmond. In that incident, a man was shot outside a 7-Eleven store at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Meadow Street.

No suspects have been named in either shooting.

