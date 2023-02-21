Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings

He won a $785,414 jackpot through the Lucky Golden Multiplier game
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery online instant game.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has won the largest prize ever in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.

Jerard Hickman often plays online games through the Lottery’s website. Then, one recent Thursday, he played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game, winning the $785,414 jackpot.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman is the district manager for a transportation company and said he has no immediate plans for the winnings, except to pay some bills.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested
A man was shot and killed Monday night in the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue.
Richmond police investigate two deadly shootings in same day

Latest News

New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
The cause of the fire is still under investigation
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Kamras is expected to give the results from families at the next school board meeting.
Richmond school board discusses adding school days to combat learning loss