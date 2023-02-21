Your Money with Carlson Financial
Report: 5th-grader threatened to ‘pop some bullets’ at Newport News school

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a security scare at Richneck Elementary School, the Newport News school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher.

Reports say that a fifth-grade student threatened to “pop some bullets” and told someone to shoot up the class. The threat was allegedly made in a group text between several students over the weekend.

Parents were notified Monday of the threat.

The student who allegedly made the threat has been pulled from the classroom as police investigate.

