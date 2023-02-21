Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The head coach of the Radford University men’s basketball team has been released from the New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested Sunday.

Jail officials confirm Darris Nichols was arrested late the night of February 19, 2023 for DUI in Radford, and released early the next morning on a $3500 unsecured bond.

A Radford Police report obtained by WDBJ7 indicates Nichols initially refused field sobriety tests, and after being arrested, blew a blood alcohol level of .25. Virginia’s legal limit is .08.

A statement from the university reads, “Radford University is currently evaluating the situation. Shane Nichols will serve as acting head coach. This is a personnel matter, and we have no further comment at this time.” Shane Nichols is Darris Nichols’s brother and is listed on the staff directory as an assistant coach.

Nichols is in his second year as Radford head coach. Previously, the Radford native was assistant coach at the University of Florida for six seasons, according to the university’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
VSU marching band performs on 'The Today Show'
VSU marching band performs on 'The Today Show'
It’s a final push for votes, in a February special election, to elect the next lawmaker in...
Voter turnout slow but steady in Virginia’s 4th District special election
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season