News to Know: 4th district special election, Gun violence in Richmond, Another deadly earthquake in Turkey

4th District Special Election

Today the 4th district will decide between two candidates to represent in Congress.

This comes after the death of Congressman Donald McEachin shortly after his election.

Democratic candidate Jennifer Mcclellan and Republican candidate Leon Benjamin will be on the ballot for voters in Richmond to Emporia.

As a result of the special election Richmond, Henrico, Hopewell and Petersburg schools are closed while Chesterfield, Brunswick and Greenville students will learn from home.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Two Killed After Two Shootings In Richmond

Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Monday in Richmond.

Last night before 9 p.m. police found a man who had been shot on Highland View Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just hours before this incident, another man was shot in broad daylight just outside of 7-11 on West Broad and North Meadow street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he also later died.

Police are still investigating both incidents and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Another Deadly Earthquake In Turkey

More destruction hits Turkey after the country experienced another 6.3-magnitude earthquake early Monday.

This comes just two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 41 thousand people.

So far, eight people were killed and more than 200 were hurt in yesterday’s quake.

Another Security Scare At Richneck Elementary

Security at Richneck Elementary is on high alert after a student sent a text saying they would quote “Pop some bullets” and went on to tell someone to shoot up the class.

This comes just weeks after police say a 6-year-old student shot their teacher.

The threat was allegedly made in a group text among several 5th graders over the weekend.

Parents were notified and Police are currently investigating the threat.

The student who made the threat was removed from the classroom.

Warm and Windy

Today will remain partly sunny and breezy with wind gusts up to 30-35mph. Highs will be in the low 70s.

