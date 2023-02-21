Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
VSU marching band appears on ‘The Today Show’
About 65% of homes in the South rely on electricity for heat.
Virginians feeling the heat of high utility bills this winter
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Meadow Street just after 11...
Man dies after late-morning shooting in Richmond
A Henrico County man was found shot to death just before 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection...
Henrico shooting victim identified; suspect arrested

Latest News

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?
A woman was killed and a man was hurt after a house fire along Beaver Bridge Road.
Woman killed in early morning Chesterfield house fire
Gonzalez Vs. Google asks the question: Who is liable for harmful content?