20-acre community farm coming to Henrico

The farm will be located in the Varina District
A 20-acre Community Farm is coming to Henrico County.
By Macy Moors
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-acre community farm is coming to Henrico County.

The farm will be located off the 1,051-acre Runnymede tract owned by Henrico.

This plan comes in response to residents unhappy with the Arcadia Development coming to the Varina area.

Many neighbors pushed for a 5-10 acre farm in the residential housing project, but due to zoning and logistical challenges, county leaders shot the idea down.

Henrico Board Vice Chairman Tyrone Nelson says he hopes this plan helps the county and residents find a common ground.

“I know there’s some folks that won’t be happy at all,” Nelson said.

Nelson says this community farm will serve residents who want to farm their own plots of land and will also be used for educational purposes.

“We’re looking for new farmers, looking for persons who are just getting into farming, helping grow their base,” Nelson said.

The farm could also open doors to several other opportunities.

Henrico Chief of Staff Cari Tretina says the community farm could eventually connect to Malvern Hill National Battlefield Park just down the road, providing a link between sustainability and history.

“It’s important to tell everybody’s story, whether it has something to do with the bad parts of history or the good parts. So, uplifting those voices in a historical sense but also combining it with agriculture, which is the primary practices of how we became a country, is all part of our nation’s history,” Tretina said.

Tretina says the plots will be made affordable to residents and county leaders say they don’t plan to profit off of the project.

Nelson says they could expand the farm depending on how big of an interest residents show.

“20 acres of land is a lot of land. It could end up growing to be something like 50-acres. The more people we have at the table, the better it will become,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the community farm is conceptual at this point. The Henrico Board of Supervisors will meet mid-March to provide more information to the public.

