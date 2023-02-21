1 person dead following house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Ems are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one person.

First responders were called to the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road early this morning to find a home engulfed in flames.

When firefighters entered the home one person was found dead and another was removed from the home and taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

