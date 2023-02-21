1 person dead following house fire in Chesterfield
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and Ems are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of one person.
First responders were called to the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road early this morning to find a home engulfed in flames.
When firefighters entered the home one person was found dead and another was removed from the home and taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.