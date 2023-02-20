Your Money with Carlson Financial
VSU marching band to appear on 'The Today Show'

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of...
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of "The Today Show" on Tuesday on NBC.(Photo: Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWBT) - The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of “The Today Show” on Tuesday on NBC.

“Virginia State University was requested to appear on ‘The Today Show’ as a result of being selected as one of six bands to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands this past weekend,” VSU said in a news release “As a participating band, VSU receives a $50,000 grant from Honda to support VSU music education programs.”

“The Today Show” segment will feature a story on VSU Band Director and alumnus Taylor Whitehead.

“Honda Battle of the Bands is the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands and dance teams,” the VSU release said.

