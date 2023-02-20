Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS 200 pilot program could start this Fall

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond public schools are introducing a new program that could make students go to school for 200 days.

Richmond school leaders are considering the program due to learning loss during the pandemic.

Currently, there are 180 days in a school year but this program would give students an additional 20 days making the school year a total of 200 structured learning days.

Richmond public schools have chosen three schools that could potentially participate in the program next year.

Those schools include Fairfield Court, Overby Sheppard and Cardinal Elementary.

Families. teachers and staff have been notified about the program and have been asked to provide feedback.

If a school gets majority support from both staff and families, the program will go to the school board for approval which is set to happen in April.

If approved, schools included in the program would start in July which is a month before the rest of the division. The last day of school, holidays and breaks would remain the same.

Staff and family members would also have the option to transfer out of or into an RPS 200 school if the program is approved.

