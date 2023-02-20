Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Minefee street.
One person dead after Richmond shooting
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Henrico police investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday evening.
One dead after Henrico shooting
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
RRHA to receive $14M in federal funding for affordable housing

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey, Syria
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case