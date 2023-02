HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -

One man is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening. Police say it happened around 6:11 at the intersection of Rhudy Street and Hargrove Avenue.

Police say an adult male died on the scene.

Area streets are closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or CrimeStoppers 804-780-1000.

