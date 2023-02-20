News to Know: Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine, Deadly shooting in Henrico, RPS pilot program

Biden’s Surprise Visit to Ukraine

President Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine in a show of support for the nation after Russia invaded the country a year ago.

The visit included a visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Biden’s visit is the first time in modern history that a U.S. President entered a war zone without an active American military presence.

One Dead After Shooting In Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Henrico at the intersection of Rhudy street and Hardgrove Avenue.

Police say that just after 6 p.m. a man was shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

RPS introduces pilot program to combat pandemic learning loss

Richmond public school leaders are considering increasing the 180-day school year by 20 days to combat learning loss during the pandemic.

If approved students at three select schools would be required to start school in July. Holidays, breaks and the last day of school would remain the same.

Schools considering the pilot program include Fairfield Court, Overby Sheppard and cardinal elementary. If families and staff approve, the program will go to the school board for approval.

White House Criticizes Youngkin

The White House is now criticizing Governor Youngkin for supporting the rejection of a bill that would prohibit police from accessing information regarding women’s menstrual cycles.

The bill would prevent police from issuing a search warrant for the information.

White House Press Secretary disagreed with Youngkin stating that Youngkin’s push to block the bill at a time when abortion access is diminishing attacks the principles of freedom and a woman’s fundamental right to privacy.

Senate Democrats passed the bill 31 to 9.

Nine Republicans voted to send it to the House where Republicans currently hold the majority.

Missing NSU Student Found

A former NSU student who had been missing for two weeks was found safe in a homeless shelter in Texas.

18-year-old Kieth Anderson’s mother posted to Facebook thanking everyone after someone saw the story and told him to call his mother

Spring in February Continues

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance of spotty light showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

