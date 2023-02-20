Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Monday Forecast: Spring-Like weather continues in February

Record high likely on Thursday.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We can’t rule out a few scattered showers but we’re looking mainly dry this week, with above-average temperatures. Record-breaking temperatures are likely Thursday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty light showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 60. (Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Record-breaking high temperatures are likely Thursday. Forecast high temperatures are in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm, June-like temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. Record: 75°set in 2017.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 60s. Temperatures drop off during the day into the 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Slight chance that rain could start as a mix or snow. LOW winter precipitation chances. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

