Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department said Monday that a man has been charged with murder and other crimes in connection to a mass shooting that killed one person and left at least 10 others injured.

Julius Freeman, 21, is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and five counts of criminal attempted facilitation of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, Freeman turned himself in and admitted he and and another man drove the shooter to the scene on Sunday as a passenger in a Dodge Charger.

Police say surveillance video from Sunday shows a man exiting a Charger, opening the trunk, and handing a rifle to a shooter. The man then fired numerous rounds at a blue Mercury Milan, got back into the car and left the scene.

Freeman admitted to handing him the rifle and driving the shooter away from the scene, according to court documents.

Police responded to the Live Lounge for a shooting at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Officers found two women that were shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis authorities were also called to another scene in the Whitehaven neighborhood regarding additional victims. Officers found six men in a blue Mercury Milan that were shot. One did not survive his injuries.

According to police, five more men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Five of those victims were released from the hospital, according to police.

Both locations where the victims were found were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

