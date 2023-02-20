League of Women Voters offers reminders ahead of Virginia’s 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, voters living in the 4th District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will become their next representative in Congress following the death of late Congressman Donald McEachin last November.

Running for McEachin’s congressional seat is State Senator Jennifer McClellan, who won the Democratic nomination last December, and Leon Benjamin, who was chosen as the Republican nominee through ranked choice voting last December.

In the last three months, the candidates have been hitting the ground to campaign.

“I’m very excited. There’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” said McClellan during a campaign event.

“I’m the most qualified and it’s time to see this change happen,” said Benjamin during a campaign event.

On Tuesday, the voters in areas stretching from Richmond down to Emporia will decide who will take this seat during the special election.

Jane Newell, president of the League of Women Voters in the Richmond metro area, is offering voters some reminders before heading to the polls.

Newell said one of the popular questions she receives is where should voters go to cast their ballots.

“It’s the same district, the same polling place that they voted in in November if they voted,” said Newell.

Newell said before you get in line to vote, make sure you have your I.D. with you.

“Photo ID is not necessary, but an I.D. with your current address is helpful,” she said.

If you don’t have your I.D. with you, Newell said you can still cast a provisional ballot.

“You can vote a provisional ballot and that will not be counted right away,” she told NBC12. “You might have to go back with an I.D. to your registrar’s office.”

Newell also said same-day registration is also an option.

“If you’re not registered in the correct location, you can actually go and vote anyway,” said Newell. “You will be asked to fill out the registration forms and it will be a provisional ballot.”

The polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. However, Newell adds if you are in line to vote right as the polls close, you will still have a chance to cast your ballot.

For more information on the special election, you can visit the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

