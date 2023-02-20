Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Minefee street.
One person dead after Richmond shooting
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Henrico police investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday evening.
One dead after Henrico shooting
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
RRHA to receive $14M in federal funding for affordable housing

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The family of hazing victim Stone Foltz settles a lawsuit against Bowling Green University
Hazed and Excused: Colleges and universities rarely expel fraternities, sororities for hazing violations
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says