Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer

Warm, feeling more like spring for the next week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated rain chances with above-average temperatures this week. Record-breaking temperatures are likely Thursday.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. We can’t rule out a light isolated shower this evening. South wind 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty light showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Record-breaking high temperatures are likely Thursday. Forecast high temperatures could reach 80°. The current record is 75° set at RIC in 2017.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm, summer-like temperatures. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s. Record: 75°set in 2017.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

