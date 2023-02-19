Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Flying squirrels to host annual block party

Following Nutzy’s Block Party, VCU Baseball hosts West Virginia University at The Diamond at 2 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting their annual Nutzy’s Block party on Saturday, March 4.

The free event will include food, games, and fun activities while giving fans their first chance to purchase game tickets for the 2023 flying squirrels season. The event will also feature a DJ, food trucks, a caricature artist, a selfie booth, a cake walk and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

“Nutzy’s Block Party, like pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, is symbolic of baseball season in Richmond being right around the corner,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We look forward to throwing another great party for Squirrels fans ahead of April 7, which we anticipate will be another sold-out Opening Night.”

Nutzy’s block party will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blue Lot and free parking will be available in the Red, Yellow and Green Lots at the Diamond.

Fans are welcome to purchase single-game tickets or exchange ticket vouchers in person at the box office. The first 150 fans to purchase or exchange ticket vouchers will be eligible to receive a free T-shirt. Online and phone ticket sales will begin Saturday, March 4 at noon.

Squirrels Tails Kids Club members are also welcome to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2023 season at the Kids Club table. Each booklet includes vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games.

Advance individual-game tickets will start at $10 for General Admission seating, $13 for Terrace-Level tickets and $15 for the Chick-fil-A Field Level.

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener will be Friday, April 7 against the Reading Fightin Phils.

The full promotional schedule for the 2023 season will be announced on Thursday, February 23.

For more information click here.

