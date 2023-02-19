Your Money with Carlson Financial
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.(Marie Woods and James McKay at the University of Manchester via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
(CNN) - A different type of big foot has been found in the United Kingdom.

In an area called the Dinosaur Coast, a Megalosaurus footprint was discovered.

The footprint measures a meter long and is the largest of its kind. The three-toed footprint is also one of only six to be found in the area.

Archeologist Marie Woods, who made the discovery, says she can no longer tell people “archaeologists don’t do dinosaurs.”

Traditionally, geologists and paleontologists focus on dinosaur fragments. As a rule, archaeologists study ancient human artifacts.

