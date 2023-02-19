One person dead after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found dead following a nighttime shooting in Richmond.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Minefee street Saturday, Feb 18 shortly after 9 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richmond police are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

