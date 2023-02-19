Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

One person dead after Richmond shooting

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Minefee street.
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Minefee street.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found dead following a nighttime shooting in Richmond.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Minefee street Saturday, Feb 18 shortly after 9 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richmond police are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
The assault happened inside Alma's apartment gym.
Self-defense expert reacts to viral video showing woman fighting off attacker
Stephen Russell Shaw, who was previously arrested on child porn charges in October, was located...
Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan
Two Petersburg schools closed on Friday due to an illness outbreak.
Illness forces two Petersburg schools to close

Latest News

Early Voting Ends for 4th Congressional District Special Election
Early Voting Ends for 4th Congressional District Special Election
Vote
Early voting ends for 4th Congressional District special election
Warm week ahead
Warm week ahead
Preferred applicants for the program are those who are involved in their communities, exhibited...
My Chesterfield Academy accepting candidates for 2023 season