Harry Potter film concert series coming to Richmond

You’ve Got Two Chances to See Harry Potter in Concert
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.(tcw-wbtv)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A movie series that rocked the nation is making its way to Richmond.

Making its debut in 2005, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be brought back to life in concert.

Audiences will have the chance to relive the classic film in high definition on a 40-foot screen with the movie soundtrack performed by a live orchestra featuring composer John Williams.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event,” said Justin Freer, President of Cine Concerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Since the announcement of the Harry Potter film concert series in 2016, the concert has been enjoyed by more than 3 million fans and is scheduled to perform across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World,” said Brady Beaubien of Cine Concerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

For more information or presale tickets click here.

