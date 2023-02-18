Weekend Forecast: Sunny and chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday
Above average temperatures return Sunday with breezy conditions and an isolated shower
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated rain chances with spring-like temperatures next week
Saturday: Feeling like winter! Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. An isolated light rain shower possible. South wind 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Monday: Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated late-day shower. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early in the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Partly sunny and potentially record-breaking warmth with an isolated morning shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. Record: 75°set back in 2017. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.