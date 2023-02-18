Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weekend Forecast: Sunny and chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday

Above average temperatures return Sunday with breezy conditions and an isolated shower
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated rain chances with spring-like temperatures next week

Saturday: Feeling like winter! Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. An isolated light rain shower possible. South wind 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated late-day shower. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early in the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and potentially record-breaking warmth with an isolated morning shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. Record: 75°set back in 2017. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

