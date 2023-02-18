Self-defense expert reacts to viral video showing woman fighting off attacker

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A video making its way around social media shows a woman being attacked in her apartment gym back in January.

Nasahli Alma said she exercised alone before letting the suspect into the gym. She explained that she opened the door for him because he was someone she’d previously seen.

However, as she continued her workout, the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, approached her and attempted to grab her waist.

Alma said she yelled at Thomas-Jones and demanded he gets away from her, but he continued to chase her around the gym.

Authorities said the suspect then grabbed Alma and pinned her on the floor.

According to Alma, she continued to fight him off while attempting to call 911, and he eventually released his grip.

”The moment I tried to call 911, he was trying to grab my arm, or he was holding me, and I was like, okay, at this moment, I can’t call this out, so I gotta find this out for the moment,” Alma told the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith English is a self-defense expert with Defend Yourself Virginia and said Alma did everything right to escape that situation.

“She did exactly the right thing, she had her phone out, and she’s hopefully calling 911,” English said. “Keep doing the round-the-rosey thing. Okay, give police time to show up.”

English said when looking at this situation, your biggest advantage is just to run.

“She was in the clear, and instead of going out the door where she could take off and be open, she went around that horseshoe and closed herself off again, and then, of course, he just came up and blocked her,” English said.

He also recommends if you need to fight as Alma did, try to hit an area of your attacker that is more vulnerable, like the eyes or a pressure point.

“We like to use the two middle fingers because that way if he ducks to the right, I get him with a pinky. If he ducks to the left, I get him with the forefinger here,” English said.

English said many attacks never go documented, and he feels videos like the one involving Alma will make people more aware of their surroundings.

“I’m glad that it did because the more awareness we can get out there,” English said. “The more people get trained, and the less this kind of thing happens.”

