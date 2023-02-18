RRHA to receive $14M in federal funding for affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to improve affordable housing across Virginia, Senator Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced a grant of over $50 million to assist public housing agencies across Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Capital Improvements Capital Fund annually gives federal funds to assist with developing, financing, and modernization of public housing and management improvements.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is set to receive approximately $14,273,592.

“Affordable housing should be accessible to all Virginians,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help make improvements to affordable housing units and ensure more Virginians have a safe place to call home.”

The federal funding can be used for maintenance needs, reducing vacancies, relocating residents, economic self-sufficiency programs, resident security, homeownership activities, utility management and energy-saving measures.

Senators Mark Warner and Time Kaine have long supported efforts to increase access to affordable housing in Virginia. In December, they announced more than $800 thousand in federal funding to help veterans access affordable housing and more than $900 thousand to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing.

Together, they have introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close widening wealth and homeownership gaps. Senator Kaine has also introduced legislation protecting veterans and low-income families from housing discrimination.

