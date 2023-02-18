My Chesterfield Academy accepting candidates for 2023 season

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield county seeks to welcome residents from all backgrounds to join a program designed to empower residents with knowledge of Chesterfield government and other community resources.

Established in 2019, My Chesterfield Academy is hosted by the Chesterfield County Department of Citizen Information and Resources and has featured graduates from more than twenty different countries.

The program will consist of 7 sessions where 15-20 participants can tour county facilities and meet with government and school leaders. Participants will learn how the Chesterfield government works, how to resolve issues and how to obtain information and resources.

Graduates of the program will leave with a better understanding of Chesterfield County and are encouraged to help their communities better understand government services and how to access them. Graduates will also be given recognition at a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting and the opportunity to interact with the My Chesterfield Academy alum network.

My Chesterfield Academy will be held once a month at locations across the county from April to December, with a two-month break in July and August. To participate, applicants are required to live, work or play in Chesterfield County and are required to deposit a refundable $50 fee to cover meals and other expenses. This fee will be returned upon graduation.

Sessions will be held on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 25. The remaining sessions will be held on May 30, June 27, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 3.

For more information about the academy or how to apply, click here.

