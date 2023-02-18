Early voting ends for 4th Congressional District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We’re just days from election day to determine who will be the next Representative for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. It’s the final push for Republican candidate Leon Benjamin and Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan. Saturday was the last day for voters to cast their ballot for early voting. Democratic candidate Jennifer McClellan was out at the polls putting in her vote with her family and sorority sisters there to support her.

“I’m very excited there’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” McClellan said.

If elected, McClellan will be the first black woman from Virginia to sit in Congress. She’s been a state senator since 2017.

“I’ve spent 17 years in the General Assembly working for people solving problems and leading on environmental justice, climate action,” she explained.

Republican candidate Leon Benjamin, who serves as a pastor, is also vying for the seat.

“I’m the most qualified and it’s time to see this change happen,” Benjamin stated.

This is his third time running for the seat. He previously lost twice against late Congressman Donald McEachin. His campaign held a “get out the vote rally” Saturday night. At previous campaign events, Benjamin spoke about his goals for Virginia if elected.

“I believe that it’s time for a change and I am the people’s voice. We’re going to bring hope back to the community and we’re going to make sure we’re listening to the people, bringing their issues and concerns and I’m the best one to do that,” he said.

