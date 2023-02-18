Colonial Heights School board parts ways with superintendent

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -The Colonial Heights School Board says they have parted ways with the division’s superintendent.

Dr. William Sroufe will take a leave of absence from Saturday, Feb. 18, through June 30, when his official tenure ends.

The division did not say why they chose not to continue working with Sroufe.

The school board will soon start searching for a new superintendent and appoint an interim superintendent to manage the day-to-day operations.

