Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Colonial Heights School Board parts ways with superintendent

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -The Colonial Heights School Board says they have parted ways with the division’s superintendent.

Dr. William Sroufe will take a leave of absence from Saturday, Feb. 18, through June 30, when his official tenure ends.

The division did not say why they chose not to continue working with Sroufe.

The school board will soon start searching for a new superintendent and appoint an interim superintendent to manage the day-to-day operations.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
The community is remembering Thomas Orlando Rainey III, who died Thursday, Feb. 16.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end

Latest News

After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show is back in Richmond this weekend.
2023 Virginia International Auto Show
Richmond could now have another casino referendum on the ballot.
Petersburg casino bill fails
Colonial Heights School board votes out superintendent
Colonial Heights School board parts ways with superintendent
Shaw was indicted on 18 new charges.
Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan