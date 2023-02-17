Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia International Auto Show returns to Richmond

There's a vintage collection of vehicles at the Virginia International Auto Show.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show is back in Richmond this weekend.

“From casual enthusiasts to car lovers, everyone is invited to check out the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines, and even go for a ride,” organizers said.

The auto show is at the Greater Richmond Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are $12 for adults and children over 13 (free for 12 and under) and $9 for senior citizens (65+), military members (with an ID) and students (with an ID).

This year’s event features an indoor EV performance track and numerous all-electric vehicles from multiple companies.

There’s also a vintage collection of vehicles.

For more information, visit VirginiaAutoShow.com.

