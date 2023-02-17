Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen

The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts which isn't noted on its packaging.(fda.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Packs of chocolates sold at Target for Valentine’s Day are being recalled due to a possible allergy risk.

The FDA reported the eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain tree nuts that aren’t noted on its packaging.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Tree nuts include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

The products are packed in stand-up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec 7, 2023. Both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
The community is remembering Thomas Orlando Rainey III, who died Thursday, Feb. 16.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Shaw was indicted on 18 new charges.
Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan
Mooney says he will no longer be coaching the Spiders for the remainder of the season due to a...
Spiders' Chris Money steps down from coaching due to health issue
Same-sex marriage has been recognized in Virginia for years, and the ban voters approved in...
Virginia House GOP again blocks effort to get rid of same-sex marriage ban
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris